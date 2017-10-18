Nearly 30 dead, wounded as explosion targets police vehicle in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 18 2017, 1:13 pm

Nearly thirty people including policemen were killed or wounded in an explosion in Quetta city, the provincial capital of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

According to the local officials, the incident took place in Sariab Mill area of the city after due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.

The officials further added that seven people including six policemen were killed and twenty two others were wounded in the explosion.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed to local Dawn News that six policemen were killed in the attack.

Condemning the attack in strongest words, Bugti confirmed that six policemen had lost their lives in the attack while 22 others were injured and being treated at the Civil Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

“The war against terrorism is not over. Balochistan is on the forefront of this fight and we will not stop until there is not a single terrorist left in the area,” he said.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least fifteen people including eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Quetta city of Pakistan nearly two months ago.

