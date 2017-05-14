NDS rescue minor girl kidnapped from Kabul for ransom of $105 thousand

By Khaama Press - Sun May 14 2017, 5:46 pm

The Afghan intelligence operatives rescued a minor girl who was kidnapped from Kabul by a gang of kidnappers, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Sunday.

According to a statement by NDS, the gang was demanding a ransom of $105 thousand for the release of the 5-year-old girl.

The statement further added that the girl, Parisa, was kidnapped 23 days ago from Kabul city and was taken to Pakistan to keep her in the custody until the ransom is recovered.

The gang was busted during a sophisticated operation conducted by the intelligence operatives, NDS said, adding that the gang was led by an individual identified as Syed Mustafa Akbari who was also famous as Agha Sahib.

The other eight members of the gang have been identified as Edris son of Mohammad Omar, Abdul Farid son of Abdul Nabi, Dil Agha son of Mohammad Naeem, Parvez son of Noor Alam, Syed Jamal son of Syed Akbar, Hekmatullah son of Aqa Jan, Mohammad Zarif son of Mohammad Shafi, and Fahima daughter of Akbar.

NDS further added that Abdul Farid was in charge of taking care of the minor girl after she was kidnapped from the city.

