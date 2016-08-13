NDS-ISI cooperation deal can help counter terrorism: Sartaj Aziz

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 13 2016, 11:42 am

Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz has said an intelligence sharing deal between the Afghan intelligence and Pakistani intelligence agencies could help counter terrorism.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Aziz called on Afghanistan to help create a formal intelligence-sharing deal between National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The call by Aziz came despite allegations against the Afghan intelligence for supporting Jamaat-ul-Ahrar which claimed responsibility behind a deadly attack in Quetta that left at least 70 dead.

“It has already been known that this group (JuA) is somewhat indirectly being supported by the NDS,” Aziz asserted.

This comes as reports regarding the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Afghan and Pakistani intelligence agencies sparked uproar in the country earlier last year.

The MoU was apparently concluded with an aim to share intelligence and bolster cooperation in their fight against insurgent groups.

However, the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan’s role in fight against terrorism and harbouring the militant groups fighting against the Afghan government security forces.

