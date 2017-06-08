NDS informs of developments in probe from detained Kabul funeral bomber

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 10:08 am

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), informed regarding the further developments made in the ongoing probe from the detained suicide bomber who was attempted to carry out the fourth explosion in Salim Izadyar’s funeral ceremony.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the NDS Chief Masoom Stanikzai informed regarding the developments during a high level defense meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

No further details were disclosed regarding the developments achieved from ongoing investigations from the detained suicide bomber who is the custody of the security forces.

However, the ARG Palace said the defense officials meeting concluded by issuing instructions for further thorough investigations.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), released its new findings regarding the coordinated suicide attack on Salim Izadyar’s funeral ceremony in Kabul last week, stating that the suicide bombers were trained in Mawlavi Ahmad Madrasa located in Chaman area of Quetta city of Pakistan and were sent to Kabul for the suicide attack.

NDS further added that the suicide bombers managed to pass through strict security measures by placing the explosives inside their shoes.

A group of at least three suicide bombers who had disguised themselves as funeral participants detonated their explosives among the prayer participants, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

Salim Izadyar, the son of Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate, was killed during the violent protests in Kabul on Friday.

