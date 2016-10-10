NDS Chief Masoom Stanikzai apologizes for partial fall of Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 10 2016, 7:54 pm

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief, Masoom Stanikzai apologized from the residents of Kunduz for the shortages that led to the partial fall of the strategic Kunduz city.

Stanikzai tendered teh apologies as he was summoned by the Afghan Senate Committee in Defense Affairs along with the Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense.

He admitted that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) were supposed to take necessary actions to prevent the coordinated Taliban attack which they did not take.

“We apologize from the people of Kunduz and all of us should apologize since we have not done what we were supposed to do prevent the incident. The work was not done on time and today we are in the final stages of the fight,” Stanikzai said.

Stanikzai also admitted that the war in Afghanistan has reached to its ultimate stage now, emphasizing that the reasons for the unprecedented rise in violence would be shared with the senators once the media leaves the committee room.

In the meantime, the Minister of Defense said the militants are attempting to establish a fair environment for them in a specified part of the country.

Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi said the enemies have faced defeats for several times but they continue to their efforts, warning that this will not be their final defeat.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since it was retaken by the Afghan Special Operations Forces earlier in the month of October.

The latest attack by the group was launched last week after they started their offensive on the strategic city from different directions with an aim to capture its control.

The Taliban insurgents were accused of horrific criminal activities after they seized control of the city, including target killings, rape, kidnappings, use of civilians as shields, looting of public and private properties.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan said at least 50 civilians were killed and over 350 others were wounded.

