Nawroz Mangal retires from international cricket

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 03 2017, 11:50 am

The former Afghan skipper Nawroz has retired from international cricket as he eyes to head the selection committee in Afghan Cricket Board.

Mangal announced his retirement from the international cricket during a press conference in Kabul today.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials said Mangal will continue to serve as head of the selection committee.

The 28-year-old former Afghan skipper has appeared in 49 One Day International (ODI) matches, playing 48 innings and scoring 1,139 runs.

His career in Twenty20 Internationals includes 30 matches and has played 30 innings. He has 454 runs and has a strike rate of 109.39.

Mangal has also played 24 innings in First-class cricket and 71 innings in List A while his record in Twenty include 48 innings.

His One Day International debut was against Scotland in 2009 and played the last ODI match against Bangaldesh in October last year.

His Twenty20 International debut was against Ireland in 2009 and played his last match against Oman in July 2015.

The retirement of Mangal came as Afghanistan elected a new chairman for the cricket last year.

The appointment was made by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Atif Mashal was appointed to replace Nasimullah Danish.

