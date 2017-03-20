Nawaz Sharif orders immediate opening of Pak-Afghan routes

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 1:35 pm

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Shrif has ordered for an immediate opening of the routes located along the Durand Line connecting Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister House of Pakistan, the decision to reopen the routes was taken as a gesture of goodwill.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal confirmed that the routes will be fully reopened today, citing the commitments given to him by foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz.

Zakhilwal further added that an agreement was reached during the trilateral meeting in London last Thursday regarding the reopening of the routes and the bilateral efforts were underway since then between Kabul and Islamabad.

Pakistan closed all travel routes between the two countries last month following a series of deadly attacks in the country.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

The decision was particularly taken after a deadly suicide attack rocked the Sehwan city of Pakistan, leaving over 70 people dead and scores of others wounded.

