Nawaz sharif invites Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 11:48 am

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has invited the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan, the Office of the CEO said Wednesday.

According to a statement by CEO’s office, the invitation was extended by Pakistani Ambassador to AFghanistan Abrar Hussain during a meeting with CEO Abdullah in Sepidar Palace.

The statement further added CEO Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his invitation and promised to visit Pakistan in an appropriate time.

The two sides also discussed fight against terrorism and other mutual cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

According to the local media reports in Pakistan, Abdullah was set to visit Pakistan on May 2, however, the visit was canceled after a deadly blast in Kabul.

The Afghan government blamed the notorious Haqqani terrorist network for the deadly attacks and called on Pakistan to take actions against the leadership of the network based in Pakistan.

The Afghan officials have long criticized Pakistan for remaining reckless to take actions against the terrorist network and other militant groups leadership councils.

According to the Afghan officials, the leadership councils of both Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network are based in Quetta and Peshawar cities of Pakistan.

