NATO’s work in Afghanistan remains critical: US Secretary of State

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 10:40 am

The US Secretary of State Rex Tiller has said the work of the alliance in Afghanistan remains critical as he insists continued support to the Afghan forces to enable them fight terrorist groups and prevent the country from becoming the safe haven of the terrorist groups.

“NATO’s work in Afghanistan remains critical. The United States is committed to the Resolute Support Mission and to our support for Afghan forces,” he said in his intervention remarks at the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

Mr. Tiller further added “NATO’s “Train, Advise, And Assist” mission is essential to our shared goal of ensuring that Afghanistan develops the capability to contribute to regional stability and prevail over terrorist threats, including al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

He said “The ongoing commitment of NATO Allies and partners to peace in Afghanistan, including to an eventual settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, protects this Alliance’s interests, and, when successful, ensures that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists.”

This comes as the menace terror being faced by Afghanistan is on the rise with the insurgency led by a resurgent Taliban and other terrorist networks operating in the country, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group and Al-Qaeda militants.

The Afghan forces are expecting to launch a major operation against the terrorist groups as the new fighting season is getting close with the US forces based in Afghanistan have already stepped up their fight against terrorism under a broader role granted to them earlier last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS