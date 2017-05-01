NATO welcomes full implementation of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 8:21 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) welcomed the full implementation of peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Cornelius Zimmermann said “NATO welcomes the Afghan government’s continued steps towards full implementation of its peace agreement with Hizb-e Islami. This is a positive indication of the Afghan government’s ongoing commitment to the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Zimmermann further added “In moving forward, it is critical that all parties continue to abide by the terms of this important peace agreement which is a critical step to peace for all Afghans.”

“It is vital that Hizb-e Islami’s stated renunciation of violence and commitment to the rule of law be matched by action,” he said.

The NATO Senior Civilian Representative also added “NATO continues to support an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, in which armed groups cease violence, break ties with international terrorist groups and respect the Afghan constitution and human rights, in particular the rights of women and minorities.”

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was signed in September last year, months after negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the Hezb-e-Islami delegation.

