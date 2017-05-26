NATO to sustain Afghan mission as several allies pledge more troops

By Khaama Press - Fri May 26 2017, 12:45 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will sustain its mission in Afghanistan as several allies of the alliance pledged more troops contribution.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the Heads of the States and Government on Thursday, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “We reviewed our training mission in Afghanistan, and we agreed that we will continue to sustain our mission.”

Stoltenberg further added “I welcome that several Allies came forward today with new troop contributions. And on the basis of our review, we will take further decisions in the coming weeks.”

In his statement ahead of the meeting on Thursday, Stoltenberg emphasized on the role of the alliance to train the local forces so that they can fight terrorism.

“Training local forces is one of the best weapons in the fight against terrorism. We are already training Iraqi forces,” he added.

The NATO Secretary General admitted that many challenges still persist in Afghanistan.

However, he said “But we have achieved a lot. We have been able to train and build Afghan forces which are now able to take responsibility for security in their own countries themselves. That’s a great and important achievement. And the Afghans show professionalism and bravery in the way that they handle the security situation in Afghanistan.”

