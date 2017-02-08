NATO to support Afghanistan after 2024, Gottemoeller tells Atmar

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 10:46 am

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has reaffirmed continued support to Afghanistan, hailing the Afghan security forces in their fight against terrorism.

The NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller made the commitment during a meeting with the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

She said the alliance remains committed to support Afghanistan even after 2024, according to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The two sides discussed security related issues and the activities of the terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the region.

Insisting on regional cooperation to eliminate the menace of terrorism, Ms Gottemoeller said the cooperation of the regional countries is vital in this regard.

The NATO Deputy Secretary General also added that there is no good or bad terrorists and the menace of terror should be eliminated through join efforts.

She also hailed the Afghan government for its 4-year plan for the development of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and reaffirmed NATO’s support for the implementation of the plan.

In his turn, Atmar thanked the NATO member countries for their support to Afghanistan, specifically helping the Afghan government in fight against terrorism.

Atmar further added that the Afghan security forces in the lead in fight against global terrorism and will continue to suppress the terrorist groups.

