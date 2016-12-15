NATO supports preservation of Afghanistan’s historic and cultural sites

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 15 2016, 12:29 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan is supporting the preservation of the historic and cultural sites of the country, the alliance said in a statement.

“Preserving Afghanistan’s historical and cultural sites is a priority for Resolute Support,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added, “To emphasize just how important it is, Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander, launched a new effort to ensure these sites are preserved and respected.”

“We’re working in the midst of one of the most culturally rich countries in the world … the way we work here has to reflect the values of the nations we represent,” Nicholson said, addressing an international coalition of military leaders and diplomats.

The group discussed ways to identify, list, and ultimately avoid damaging such sites so Afghans can continue to take pride in these locations and preserve them for future generations.

The group will meet again in early 2017, and Nicholson stressed that the international coalition here will continue to do everything it can to prevent the destruction of Afghanistan’s treasures.

