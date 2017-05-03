NATO SG vows continued fight against terrorism after Kabul suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 3:48 pm

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg strongly reacted at the suicide attack in capital Kabul that left at least 8 civilians dead.

Stoltenberg said “I condemn the attack on the NATO convoy in Kabul. The fight against terrorism continues. My thoughts are with all those affected.”

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier said the terrorist groups are attempting to hide the massive losses they suffered by conducting such attacks.

President Ghani said the terrorist groups suffered heavy losses as a result of the counter-terrorism operations during the recent months and their latest attack that led to civilian casualties is an attempt to hide their defeat

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot operating under the name of ISIS-Khurasan claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The group claimed that 8 American soldiers were killed in the attack but the Afghan authorities said only eight civilians were killed in the attack.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said at least twenty civilians were also wounded in the suicide attack that took place in the vicinity of the 9th police district of the city, home to various key government and non-government compounds.

The US forces in Afghanistan in a statement said only three coalition service members were wounded in the attack that their health condition is satisfactory.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS