NATO says standing ready to assist Afghans as deadly attack hits Kabul military hospital

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 08 2017, 12:56 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission In Afghanistan reaffirmed support to the Afghan security institutions following a deadly attack on a military hospital in capital Kabul earlier today.

“We are aware of the report of Kabul hospital attack & are monitoring the situation. We stand ready to assist Afghan security services,” the alliance said in a Twiiter post.

The alliance went on to say “Once again insurgents show complete disrespect for humanity by attacking a hospital. We stand with Afghan people against terrorism.”

“The attack on the Charsad Bester Military hospital is reprehensible and we condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms,” the alliance added.

A group of insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the main military hospital, the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, in Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan diplomatic part of the city earlier today.

The attack was launched after an explosion took place near the entrance gate of the hospital, allowing the insurgents to penetrate inside the hospital and start clash with the security forces.

There are no reports available regarding the exact number of casualties so far.

