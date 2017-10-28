NATO says probe underway regarding Logar helicopter incident

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 28 2017, 11:56 am

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan says an investigation is underway regarding a helicopter incident in the central Logar province of Afghanistan.

“Resolute Support can confirm a helicopter incident in Logar province, late Friday evening,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added “We are in the process of assessing the circumstances to determine more facts.”

“We are working to gather additional information as quickly as possible and will release more details as appropriate,” the alliance added.

In the meantime, the Taliban group claims that the helicopter has shot been shot down by the group’s fighters, a rhetorical approach which is common among the group.

The group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said at least 43 Afghan and foreign forces were killed after the helicopter was downed.

Logar is among the relatively volatile provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan forces in cooperation with the foreign troops are also involved in counter-terrorism clearance operations in Logar and other parts of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS