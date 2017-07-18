July 18, 2017
NATO rejects Taliban claim regarding the killing of US general and troops in Kunduz

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan rejected the claims by the Taliban group as false regarding the killing of a US general and troops in northern Kunduz province.

A spokesman for the alliance Capt. William K. Salvin in a statement said “A Taliban claim that they killed 4 US soldiers, including a general officer in Kunduz is false.”

Capt. Salvin further added that there have been no US casualties in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

This comes as a spokesman for the Taliban group Zabiulllah Mujahid said Monday that seventeen soldiers were killed during the clashes in Kunduz city.

Mujahid also claimed that two tanks and several American troops and a general were among those killed.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the Taliban and other insurgent groups operating in the province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also provide support to the Afghan forces on occasional basis, which mainly includes airstrikes.

