NATO rejects ISIS claim regarding killing of US commander in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 15 2016, 9:31 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan rejected claims by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group regarding the alleged killing of a US military commander in Kabul.

“There is no truth to any claims that a U.S. military commander was killed in today’s #Kabul explosion, several ANA members were wounded only,” the alliance said.

An explosion took place in the vicinity of Makroryan area of the city earlier today which is located close to the US Embassy in Kabul with the security officials saying only three civilians were wounded.

However, ISIS loyalists released a statement on the Amaq news agency saying that they had killed the US commander and two Afghan army colonels using a ‘sticky bomb’.

The loyalists of the terror group claimed it happened outside the US embassy in the Afghan capital in Masoud Square.

The latest claim by the loyalists of the terror group come as the Afghan and US forces have stepped up raids gainst them in eastern Nangarhar province where they have been widely conducting insurgency activities.

The leader of the terror group Hafeez Saeed Khan was killed in a US drone strike in Nangarhar province late in the month of July.

