NATO reaffirms support to Afghanistan as US forces lose soldier in Logar operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 12:56 pm

The commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General John Nicholson reaffirmed the support of the alliance to Afghanistan as the US forces lost a soldier during the counter-terrorism operations in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

Gen. Nicholson who is also in command of the US forces in Afghanistan, said “On behalf of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother.”

Reaffirming the alliance’s strong support to Afghanistan, Gen. Nicholson said “Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism.”

The alliance in a statement said U.S. service member has died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in Logar province, Saturday afternoon.

No further details have been given regarding the identity of the deceased soldier, saying more information will be released as appropriate.

This comes as the US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up counter-terrorism operations during the recent months.

Announcing the new US strategy for South Asia late in August, President Donald Trump also emphasized on continued counter-terrorism efforts of the US forces in Afghanistan.

