NATO reaffirms support as deadly attack hit Afghan army corps in Balkh

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 9:59 am

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reaffirmed support to the Afghan forces as a deadly attack ripped through the main army corps, the 209th Shaheen Corps, in northern Balkh province of Afghanisstan.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative Ambassador Zimmermann said “I strongly condemn today’s barbaric attack against the 209th Afghan National Army Corps at Camp Shaheen, Balkh Province.”

He said “The Afghan soldiers were cowardly slain by the Taliban as they prayed at a Mosque or took their meal at a dining facility.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and comrades of the fallen. I wish a quick recovery for those who were injured,” he said, adding that “NATO stands with our Afghan friends and partners as they continue their fight against terrorism.”

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Although the exact number of casualties has not been ascertained so far there fears that more than 50 people have lost their lives or have been wounded in the attack.

The Ministry of Defense said the attack was carried out by a group of at least ten insurgents who had disguised in Afghan army uniforms, with two of them carrying out suicide attack and the remaining starting indiscriminate firing on soldiers who were mainly coming out of a mosque inside the base.

