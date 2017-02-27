NATO reaffirms support as Afghanistan celebrates national day of defense forces

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 3:13 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) led Resolute Support Mission reaffirmed continued support to Afghanistan and the Afghan national defense and security forces.

The commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission and US forces commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson reaffirmed the commitment by issuing a statement as the country marked its first national day of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

“On ANDSF day we remember the many Afghan security forces who have been martyred or injured for their country,” Gen. Nicholson said.

He added that Resolute Support trains, advises, and assists Afghan forces so they can protect their country.

Gen. Nicholson further added “Those Afghans are our valuable friends and partners. Afghanistan can be proud of her sons and daughters who serve in uniform.”

“NATO is committed to a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan and is committed to Afghanistan because we know we have enduring partners in the Government, security forces and people,” he added.

A ceremony was organized in Kabul today to mark the first national day of the security and defense forces, attended by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and other high level government officials.

