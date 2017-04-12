NATO reaffirms support to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 3:05 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has reaffirmed continued support until peace and stability is ensured in Afghanistan.

The commitment was made by Deputy NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan cornelius zimmermann during a meeting with Interior Minister Taj Mohammad Jahid.

He said the alliance is prepared to provide support in the framework of train, advise, and assist mission to the Afghan forces until stability is achieved in the country.

In his turn, the Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid emphasized on the vital role of NATO’s support to the Afghan forces and said the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission consisting of train, advise, and assist mission has proven help for the Afghan forces.

This comes as the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this month that the presence of the alliance in Afghanistan is to the prevent the country from becoming the international terrorism safe haven.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tiller also said the work of the alliance in Afghanistan remains critical as he insists continued support to the Afghan forces to enable them fight terrorist groups and prevent the country from becoming the safe haven of the terrorist groups.

Reaffirming the US support to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, Tiller said “NATO’s work in Afghanistan remains critical. The United States is committed to the Resolute Support Mission and to our support for Afghan forces.”

