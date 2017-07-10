NATO reacts at ISIS Khurasan’s claims of killing US soldiers in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 10 2017, 4:36 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan (RSM) reacted at the claims of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, regarding the killing of two US soldiers.

Rejecting the claims as baseless, the Resolute Support mission, said only two US soldiers were wounded in Nangarhar province.

NATO spokesman in Afghanistan, U.S. Navy Captain William K. Salvin, said “As is usually the case, the ISIS-K claim of killing 2 U.S. Soldiers in Nangarhar Province over the weekend is false. Two service members were wounded on July 7th and were medically evacuated out of theater for treatment.”

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations in some restive districts of Nangarhar as the ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold and activities in certain districts of the during the recent years.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also used one of the largest non-nuclear bombs on ISIS loyalists in April this year, leaving more than 100 militants dead and sanctuaries and networks of the tunnels destroyed.

