NATO pledges $2.7 million for Kabul military hospital reconstruction

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 3:05 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan has pledged $2.7 million for the main military hospital in Kabul which was witnessed a deadly attack last month.

A spokesman for the Resolute Mission Capt Bill Salvin told reporters in Kabul today that the repair work of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital has been completed by 90 per cent after the attack by the insurgents.

He said the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission is budget $2.7 million which will include $1.7 million for new medical equipment and $1 million for new furnishings.

Capt Salvin further added that the alliance is paying for restoration of 50 rooms, two X-ray machines, seven monitors with server, new imaging units, and lab equipment.

According to Capt Salvin, the hospital will be better with the upgrading work of the two operating units, improvement of ICU monitoring, and provision of hi-tech radiology equipment.

He also added that the hospital became operational in terms of healthcare service within 3 days and the ICU became operational within the six days after the attack while 250 of 400 beds availed after the 14 days of the attack.

Capt Salvin also added that the alliance will also improve the hospital by overhauling the generators and repairing elevators.

