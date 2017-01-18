NATO dismiss Taliban claims as baseless of shooting US drone

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 10:34 am

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan dismissed the claims by the Taliban group as baseless for shooting down a US Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), drone.

The mission in an online statement posted via its Twitter account said the drone crashed due to technical failure.

“More false TB claims. An unarmed U.S. UAV that crashed Monday in Nangarhar suffered engine failure.. It was not shot down,” the Twitter post reads.

Taliban posted a picture of a surveillance drone earlier on Tuesday and claimed that it was shot down by the group’s fighters.

The latest claim by the Taliban comes as the group often claims responsibility for the attacks aimed at the Afghan officials, security forces, and the NATO-led mission.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since it launched its spring offensive in mid-April last year.

However, the Afghan officials claim that the group’s main motive to capture key provinces, districts, and cities was repulsed by the security forces.

The Minister of Interior General Taj Mohammad Jahid said Monday that the Afghan forces are fully prepared to counter the militants activities in the next fighting season that starts late in March and earlier in April next year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS