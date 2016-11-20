NATO Deputy Secretary General reaffirms long term support to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 20 2016, 11:12 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the bilateral issues pertaining security, counter-terrorism, and regional affairs.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the NATO Deputy Secretary General Patrick Turner and his delegation met President Ghani in ARG Palace on Saturday.

President Ghani thanked the alliance for their comprehensive support, particularly to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

In his turn, the NATO Deputy Secretary General hailed the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and said their achievements in fight against the terrorism has been unique, emphasizing that the Afghan forces have managed to achieve gains in accordance with the proper plans.

President Ghani credited the achievements of the Afghan forces for their spirit of patriotism and commitment to defend the country and the Afghan people.

He hailed the Afghan forces for their devotion and unparalleled fight to suppress the enemies of the country.

In conclusion, the NATO Deputy Secretary General reaffirmed the alliance’s continued support to the Afghan government and people.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS