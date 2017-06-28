NATO defense ministers to discuss future troops level in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 3:06 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defense ministerial will kick off in Brussels on Thursday as the alliance expects to discuss the future troops level and mission in Afghanistan.

The NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg told reporters during a press conference ahead of the meeting that “Defence ministers will also discuss the path forward in Afghanistan, including future troop levels.”

Stoltenberg further added “We will close the ministerial with a meeting on Afghanistan. Where our Resolute Support Mission helps ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism.”

The NATO chief said the alliance has no plans to engage in combat missions in Afghanistan.

He said the alliance will focus mainly on the training, advise, and assist mission within the framework of the Resolute Support mission.

In other parts of his speech, Stoltenberg announced that defence spending across the Alliance is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2017.

“That is three consecutive years of accelerating defence spending. This means, over the last three years, European Allies and Canada spent almost 46 billion US dollars more on defence,” he said.

He also added that NATO is now fully integrated into the information-sharing and decision-making structures of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“We have already stepped up our support with more flight-time and information sharing by our AWACS surveillance aircraft,” said Mr. Stoltenberg. At NATO Headquarters, a new Hybrid Branch and a Terrorism Intelligence Cell are operational and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller will coordinate the Alliance’s anti-terrorism efforts.

