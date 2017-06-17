NATO confirms no fatalities in North of Afghanistan insider attack

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 6:33 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed no fatalities in the insider attack involving an Afghan soldier in northern Afghanistan.

The alliance in a statement said “We are aware of an incident that occurred at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-e-Sharif at approximately 2 pm local time.”

The statement further added “At this time we can confirm there are no US or NATO Resolute Support fatalities. U.S. soldiers have been wound. One Afghan soldier was killed and one ws wounded in the incident.”

“The incident is currently under investigation,” the statement said, adding that “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Earlier reports indicated an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier opened fire on the foreign troops in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan as there are fears that some foreign troops were killed or wounded in the attack.

An informed source said the incident took place this afternoon in the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan army after a soldier opened fire on the American troops during a military exercise.

Unconfirmed reports earlier indicated at least four US soldiers were killed and as many were wounded in the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS