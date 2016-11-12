NATO confirms 4 killed, 14 wounded in attack on Bagram airfield

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 11:35 am

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan confirmed that 4 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in an attack on Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

“An explosive device was detonated on Bagram Airfield resulting in multiple casualties. Four people have died in the attack and approximately 14 have been wounded. We will provide updates as appropriate,” the alliance said in a statement.

“To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you. We offer you our deepest condolences. For the family and friends of those wounded in today’s attack, let me assure you they are receiving the best care possible, and we will keep them in our thoughts today,” said General John W.Nicholson, US Army, Commander of Resolute Support.

Gen. Nicholson further added “To those who target Coalition forces, ANDSF, and Afghan civilians, Resolute Support and USFOR-A will continue to pursue our Train, Advise, and Assist mission to help our partners create a better Afghanistan.”

The alliance said response teams at Bagram continue to treat the wounded and investigate the incident and further information will be released as it becomes available.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the incident.

