NATO confirm US Helmand airstrikes, vows to review civilian casualties allegations

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 11:52 am

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) confirmed the US airstrike against the militants in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

“While supporting and defending Afghan troops, the U.S. conducted airstrikes in Sangin District, Helmand over the last 24 hours,” the alliance said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland quoted in the statement, said “We’re aware of the allegations of civilian casualties, and take every allegation very seriously.”

He said “We’ll work with our Afghan partners to review all related material.”

According to Gen. Charles, the US forces did not use the B-52 bombers to carry out the airstrike, rejecting the claims made by the Taliban group.

“Despite Taliban claims, there were no B-52s involved in these airstrikes,” he added.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The group launched a coordinated attack on Sangin district nearly ten days ago with an aim to capture the key security posts but the offensive of the group was repulsed with the deployment of the additional forces to this district.

Some other districts of Helmand including Garamser also witnessed growing violence last week where numerous insurgents were killed and some Afghan security personnel lost their lives.

