NATO coalition commits $390 million for Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 10:55 am

A board of NATO partner countries reaffirmed their commitments to the Afghan National Army this week, approving about $390 million for projects advancing the wellness and capabilities of the Afghan force.

According to a statement by the alliance, the 2017 NATO ANA Trust Fund Implementation Plan will fund more than 37 projects for critical sustainment of the Afghan Army, including salaries and incentive pay, infrastructure sustainment, logistic sustainment and more.

“NATO welcomes the adoption of the 2017 Afghan National Army Trust Fund implementation plan. This highlights the continued commitment of NATO Allies and Partners to support the financial sustainment of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” said Marion Aubry, spokesperson for the NATO Senior Civilian Representative. “This also complements other efforts, including the sustainment of the Resolute Support mission throughout 2017.”

The statement further added that funding also covers medical supplies and training, along with gender programs such as pediatrics and women’s wellness clinics. It also covers scholarship programs for women in the ANA, among others.

“The ANA is showing a higher level of readiness than previous years. As we move into the winter campaign, we will be focusing on transparency, leader development, collective training, the developing an operational readiness cycle, and the implementation of a system of accountability of their personnel and equipment,” said Maj. Gen. Richard G. Kaiser, commanding general of Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan during his address to the board members.

