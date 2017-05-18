NATO Chiefs of Defense vow to help fulfill 4-year roadmap of Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 9:30 pm

The Chiefs of Defense of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have reaffirmed support to help the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) fulfill their four year roadmap.

The Allied Chiefs of Defence gathered in Brussels on 17th May 2017 for their second meeting of the year, ahead of the Heads of State and Government meeting on 25th May 2017, according to a statement by the alliance.

“On Afghanistan, the Chiefs of Defence reiterated their long term commitment to the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission building the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF), including by assisting the ANDSF to fulfil their four year Roadmap,” the statement said.

The statement further added “They recommended the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission remain conditions-based and flexible taking into account the challenging security environment.”

“The Chiefs of Defence also developed recommendations on capability development and resource requirements to continue to underpin NATO’s current and future tasks, operations, missions and activities relating to both Defence and Deterrence and Projecting Stability,” the statement added.

Speaking at the closing Joint Press Conference, General Pavel stated: “What is crucial is that the military advice we provide is clear, concise and importantly, able to deliver the desired strategic effects”.

