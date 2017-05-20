NATO Allies and Partners reaffirm strong support to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 10:56 am

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners reaffirmed their Warsaw commitments to sustainable security in Afghanistan and to their strong partnership with Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the alliance “NATO Allies and operational partners contributing to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission met today (19 May 2017), at NATO Headquarters, to review ongoing efforts in support to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) and long-term stability in Afghanistan.”

The statement further added that the President of Afghanistan, His Excellency Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, the Commander of the Resolute Support Mission (General John W. Nicholson), and the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan (Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann) attended via video conference.

“Attendants noted the continued progress made by the Afghan security forces and institutions, just over two years since assumption of full security responsibility by Afghanistan. They also underscored the importance to continue supporting the ANDSF through training, advising and assistance efforts by the Resolute Support Mission,” the alliance added.

“The meeting marked the completion of a process of periodic review of Resolute Support. It reaffirmed the commitment undertaken at the NATO Summit in Warsaw last year to sustain the NATO-led mission as a conditions-based mission, and to keep its configuration under review,” the statement said, adding that “NATO Allies and partners today reaffirmed the mission as conditions-based and through a flexible regional model. They also affirmed their support to the ongoing force generation process to ensure that the mission is properly resourced.”

“Today’s meeting provided also the opportunity to take stock of the continued efforts by Afghanistan’s National Unity Government to boost internal reforms and maintain momentum on key areas for Afghanistan’s stability, including good governance, the rule of law, regional cooperation, and the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process,” the statement said.

