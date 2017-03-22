National E-ID cards distribution likely to start in 90 days

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 22 2017, 1:06 pm

The Afghan government is expecting to start the distribution of the electronic national identity cards in 90 days.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said a meeting was organized to discuss the plans for launch of the distribution of the ID cards.

The meeting was organized late on Monday evening, almost ten days after the government instructed the relevant department to prepare a schedule and detailed plan including recommendations for the launch of the system.

The head of the department for the distribution of the electronic identity cards Humayoun Mohtat presented his plan to the meeting including the technical preparations which was approved in principle during the meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to organize the parliamentary elections and has taken major steps in bring reforms in the election bodies.

Efforts to launch the distribution of the electronic identity cards and expedite it’s process came as there are concerns that a fair and transparent election will not be possible in the absence of electronic ID cards.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS