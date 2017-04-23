National day of mourning as dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in base attack

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 9:12 am

The Afghan government has declared a national day of mourning to pay tribute to dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in a deadly attack on the main 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in North of Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said Saturday that President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani declared Sunday as the national day of mourning to pay respect to the martyrs of the attack on Shaheen Corps.

The national flag will be at half mast across the country and in the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan outside the country.

The decree also states that special prayers will be made in the presidential palace and other mosques across the country for the martyrs of the attack for one day.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack which was carried out by a group of at least ten insurgents, including some suicide bombers.

The exact number of the casualties has not been officially announced by the government so far but latest reports indicate more than 100 soldiers lost their lives in the attack.

The majority of the casualties is believed to been inflicted to the soldiers who were in the mosque for the Friday prayers and were unarmed when the insurgents launched the attack.

