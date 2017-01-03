Nangarhar police receive M16 rifles as part of modernization efforts

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 03 2017, 10:04 am

The Afghan National Police (ANP) forces modern M16 rifles as part of the ongoing efforts to modernize the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The provincial police commandment said the rifles were distributed to the 6th Unit of the Afghan National Police Forces in Nangarhar.

The officials said the rifles were distributed by the provincial security chief General Syed Gul Aqa Rohani.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony of the rifles, Gen. Rohani instructed the police forces of the 6th Unit to properly maintain and take care of the delivered weapons.

Gen. Rohani further added that all units of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces will receive M16 rifles as part the plan being worked upon by the provincial officials.

He said the security commandment of Nangarhar is busy working on the plans to maintain good security of the province.

Nangarhar is among the key provinces in eastern Afghanistan which links capital Kabul with the other eastern provinces, including the Torkham port.

The province has been witnessing ongoing efforts by the anti-government armed militant groups who are attempting to expand foothold in the province.

