Nangarhar police chief Gen. Zarawar Zahid killed in explosion

September 26, 2016
By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 7:16 pm

d5195f90-ccd0-48da-95e1-98c8493cd393_w987_r1_sThe provincial police chief of Nangarhar province General Zarawar Zahid was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.

Gen. Zahir was killed in the blast in Hesarak district later this afternoon.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident took place earlier this evening after the IED planted near a check post was detonated.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident and said Gen. Zahid was killed along with several other policemen in the attack.

Gen. Zahid is the second senior police official killed within the past one in the attacks claimed by the Taliban group.

The police chief of the second police district of Kabul city was killed in a coordinated suicide attack in Kabul city on Monday.

