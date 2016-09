Nangarhar police chief Gen. Zarawar Zahid killed in explosion

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 7:16 pm

The provincial police chief of Nangarhar province General Zarawar Zahid was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.

Gen. Zahir was killed in the blast in Hesarak district later this afternoon.

