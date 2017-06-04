Nangarhar olive production to surpass 1,200 tons this year: officials

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 4:06 pm

The local officials in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan have said the olive harvest and production is expected to surpass 1,200 tons this year.

The head of Nangarhar Canal, Ghulam Hazrat Abdul Rahimzai, said efforts are underway to further boost the harvest and production of olive in this province in next year.

Rahimzai further added that the olive production is estimated to surpass 1,200 tons during the current year, considering the large harvest of olive from the fields.

He said around 507,000 plants of olive have been prepared to be planted in the Canal in the upcoming year.

According to Rahimzai, the government has also managed to recover 4,600 acres of land from the land grabbers belonging to the Canal Directorate.

He said efforts are still underway to recover the remaining lands belonging to the directorate.

Rahimzai also added that the harvest of oranges is also expected to rise during the coming years.

He said the directorate has planted around 230,000 plants of orange and Malt fruit have linked in the Canal and considerable harvest is expected to be produced in the future.

