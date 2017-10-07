Nangarhar man kills his own brother apparently due to family dispute

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 07 2017, 5:48 pm

A man has killed his own brother in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan as the local officials suspect the horrific crime has taken place due to family dispute.

The provincial government media office in a statement said at least one person was killed and six others were wounded in two separate incidents of infighting.

The statement further added that the incidents took place in the provincial capital Jalalabad and Behsud district.

The first incident took place in Kas area of Behsud district late on Friday night after two brothers started a brawl with one of them taking out his gun and killing his own brother.

According to the provincial government, the man has managed to flee the area and the main motive behind the incident is not clear so far.

The Nangarhar government also added that the security personnel have launched an investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrator of the murder.

In the meantime, the provincial government said at least six people were wouded in an infighting among a group of people in Jalalabad city.

