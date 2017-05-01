NAI reacts at Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s remarks against media

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 12:19 pm

The NAI organization supporting open media in Afghanistan reacted at the remarks of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar against the media.

Speaking during a press conference, the NAI representative condemned the use of the word vicious for the media, emphasizing that the government of national unity is obliged to preserve the achievements made in field of media and freedom of expression.

The NAI organization said the use of word vicious is against the law and the against the principles of the religion.

The organization also insisted that the freedom of expression is like a robust tree which will not be shaken by any kind of wind.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar criticized certain media and accused them of further sparking the violence by spreading propaganda and illegitimate coverage.

He also added that the mouths of those media sparking rift among the tribes should be closed, calling such media outlets as vicious.

Hekmatyar appeared during a gathering in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Sunday, days after he appeared for the first time in 20 years in eastern Laghman province.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami returned to Afghanistan last week after the conclusion of peace agreement with the Afghan government in September last year.

