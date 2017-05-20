Naderi inaugurates projects worth 921.3 million built by MUDH in Ghazni

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 8:48 pm

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor on Saturday inaugurated three key completed projects worth 921.3 billion Afghanis in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

A statement by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) said Minister Naderi inaugurated the Islamic Cultural Center built by the ministry over a period of 3 years and bearing a total cost of around 840 million Afghanis.

The statement further added that Minister Naderi was accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education and Minister of Counter-narcotics.

Other high level government officials including the parliament members and other senior government officials also accompanied Minister Naderi, the statement said, adding that the building of Hakim Sanai Ghaznawi tom built by the Stability Consolidation Program of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing with a total cost of around 19.7 million Afghanis.

The ministry also added that Minister Naderi visited the historical township of Bala Hesar in Ghazni after inaugurating the Hakim Sanai tomb.

Minister Naderi inaugurated the Passengers’ Terminal in Ghazni which has been built by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing with a total cost of 61.6 million Afghanis, the statement added.

According to MUDH, the terminal has been built with an aim to further facilitate transportation from Ghazni to capital Kabul and other provinces of the country.

Naderi also introduced the programs of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing as he was speaking during a gathering following the inauguration of the projects.

He said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has specific activities to modify the master plans of the key cities of the country, considering the growing population.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS