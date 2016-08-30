Naderi hails entrepreneur for investing over $200m in Kabul trade complex

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 30 2016, 7:49 am

The Minister of Urban Development Affairs and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi hailed the Afghan entrepreneur Ibrahim Mohib for investing over $200 million to build a major trade complex in the capital.

Mr. Naderi called on the other Afghan entrepreneurs to follow Mr. Mohib and invest in the country in a bid to help the rebuilding and development of the country.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said Mr. Naderi made the remarks during a visit to the project site and welcomed the Afghan entrepreneur for the interest to invest in the urban development sector.

The complex includes over 600 residential apartments, trade center, 5 star hotel, and the head office for Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

The major investment in the trade complex comes as efforts are underway to boost the fledging urban development and housing sector of

the country which sustained major destruction similar as other sectors during the decades of war.

Earlier Mr. Naderi informed regarding the practical launch of construction of 10,000 residential units being constructed with the support of China and an additional 1,000 units with the support of Qatar.

He was speaking during a ceremony to inaugurate the Khushal Khan housing project which consists of 312 apartments in 8 blocks with 10 stories.

Mr. Naderi encouraged the private sector to take part in the construction of the housing projects and hoped that the implementation of the projects with the private sector will help build an economic momentum in the country.

