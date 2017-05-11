Naderi formally obtains UN-Habitat Governing Council membership for Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu May 11 2017, 9:17 am

The Minister Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi formally attained the membership of the Governing Council of the United Nations Habitat.

The ministry in a statement said Minister Naderi attained the membership during the 26th summit of the UN-Habitat Governing Council on Monday.

The statement further added that Afghanistan for the first time was nominated for the membership of the UN-Habitat Governing Council due to the tireless efforts of the ministry leadership for creating specific policies for urban and housing development and offering specific recommendations regarding Afghanistan, Asian and Oceania States during the summit to prepare the 20-year agenda of the UN-Habitat.

Afghanistan received the majority of the votes among the other candidates for the mentioned contributions on the domestic and international level and various other achievements the ministry had during the recent years, the statement added.

Minister Naderi spoke regarding the condition and challenges of housing in Afghanistan and the region and offered specific recommendations of Afghanistan as a member of the UN-Habitat Governing Council.

A Memorandum of Understanding is also expected to be signed between Minister Naderi and the UN-Habitat chief, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said, adding that a stall will also be set up for the representation of the activities of housing and urban development in Afghanistan.

