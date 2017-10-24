Nabil says has received threats from NDS chief regarding his political activities

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 9:20 am

The former Afghan intelligence chief and head of Mehwar political party Rahmatullah Nabil says he has been threatened by the intellgience chief Rahmatullah Nabil regarding his political activities.

Nabil in a statemetn posted on his official Facebook page, has stated that the message was delivered to him by a member of the intelligence agency, asking him to restrict his political activities as part of Mehwar party.

He said the intelligence chief has warned him that he will open a case against him regarding the leaking of ISI documents if he fails to restrict his political activities.

However, Nabil says the Mehwar party has been established as an opposition party to help return the legitimacy and rule of law and that the party operates within the framework of the law.

The former intelligence chief also added that his message to Stanikzai and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is that the party is not against the current system and government in power.

Nabil went on say that the people of Afghanistan have given more sacrifices for the establishment of the government and the activities of the Mehwar party is to help return the legitimacy of the sytem.

He also suggested that the government should focus on hatching conspiracies against the enemies of the country rather than working against those who are operating against the enemies of Afghanistan.

Nabil also added that the government leaders should refrain from hatching conspiracies and abandon such policies as well, insisting that the national directorate of security belongs to the Afghan people and must never become a political institution.

