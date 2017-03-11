Nabi and Rashid purchased for Caribbean Premier League of West Indies

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 6:28 pm

Two Afghan cricket athletes Mohammad Nabi Isakhel and Rashid Khan have been purchased for Caribbean Premier League of West Indies.

According to reports, Rashid Khan has been purchased for $60,000 while Nabi has been purchased for $90,000 to play in the coming season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Other Afghan athletes including Nawroz Mangal, Najibullah Zadran, and Asghar Stanikzai were also nominated for the Caribbean Premier League but it is yet not clear if their names were put for the auction.

This comes as the two players, Nabi and Rashid, were selected to play in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month.

The two Afghan athletes were selected by Hynderabad Sun Risers to play in the upcoming league.

The former Afghan skipper Nabi was sold for 3,000,000 Indian Rupees while Rashid Khan was sold for 4 million Indian Rupees.

The IPL matches are scheduled to begin on 3rd April and will continue until 21st May of the year until the winner of the league is ascertained.

The Sun Risers are the champions of the league by sealing a victory in the final of the last year’s competition.

