Nabi and Rashid Khan selected to play in Indian Premier League

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 11:22 am

Two prominent Afghan cricket athletes, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, have been selected to play in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two Afghan athletes were selected by Hynderabad Sun Risers to play in the upcoming league.

The former Afghan skipper Nabi was sold for 3,000,000 Indian Rupees while Rashid Khan was sold for 4 million Indian Rupees.

The IPL matches are scheduled to begin on 3rd April and will continue until 21st May of the year until the winner of the league is ascertained.

The Sun Risers are the champions of the league by sealing a victory in the final of the last year’s competition.

They will continue to defend their championship in the new season of the league.

In the meantime, the Afghan cricket Mohammad Shahzad was not selected by any team during the auction today along with the Afghan skipper Asghar Stanikzai.

This is the first time the Afghan cricketers will participate in one of world’s largest cricket events in India.

The selection of the two Afghan athletes follow a series of their outstanding performance with the Afghan team on international level along with several other talented Afghan cricketers, including Mohammad Shahzad.

