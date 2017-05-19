Nabi and Rashid Khan returns to Kabul after finishing IPL tour

By Khaama Press - Fri May 19 2017, 10:35 am

The two Afghan national cricket players returned to Afghanistan after participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) said the two national players put on display the rich talents they had being a member of the national team.

The two national players were warmly welcomed in the compound of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and hailed them for their performance in the Indian Premier League.

Nabi and Rashid Khan returned to Afghanistan after the SunRisers Hyderabad could not make to the final of the Indian Premier League.

The SunRisers Hyderabad lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders during the elimination match on 17th May.

Some of the major performances of Rashid Khan during the IPL matches include 3 wickets for 19 runs during the second match of the team against Gujrat Lions earlier last month.

Khan had also shined during the opening match of the SunRisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 6th April. He had taken two wickets during his debut of the Indian Premier League.

He had also taken 3 wickets during the 14th match of the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL against Gujrat Lions on 13th May.

