Musharraf says certain people could have arranged money, weapons for Afghan war

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 03 2017, 11:24 am

The former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has said the Pakistani military as an institution has not arranged money or weapons for the Afghan war.

However, he said certain people could have arranged money and weapons transfer to Afghanistan.

Musharraf made the remarks during an interview with BBC’s Urdu service, insisting that the Pakistani military as an institution did not have such a role.

He however said there could be certain people who have purchased weapons and have distributed money in Afghanistan.

The marks by Musharraf comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan, specifically certain circles within the Pakistani military for supporting the anti-government armed militant groups.

The Afghan officials are saying that the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network safe havens and leadership councils are based in the key cities of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The United States Department of States released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last month, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

The new report by the State Department further strengthens the claims made by the Afghan officials regarding the presence of the safe havens of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network inside the Pakistani territory.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

