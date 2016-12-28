Mullah Omar not visited Pakistan over the past 25 years, claims Taliban

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 28 2016, 12:28 pm

The Taliban group founder and ex-supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar not visited Pakistan over the past 25 years, the insurgent group claimed Wednesday.

The group released a statement to reject a report regarding a meeting between Mullah Omar and a Norwegian diplomat in a luxury hotel in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

“A western newspaper ‘The New York Times’ published a report citing a Norwegian diplomat – Alf Arne Ramslien – who claimed initially talking twice on the phone??? with the late Amir ul Mumineen Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid (may Allah have mercy on him) and even meeting him at a later stage in Pakistan during the year 2009. This report has then gone on to write many fabrications under this title,” the statement said.

The statement further added “We categorically reject this report from start to end. The late Amir ul Mumineen Mullah Muhammad Omar (may Allah have mercy on him) had not visited Pakistan over the past 25 years nor did he talk with anyone via telephone following the American invasion. And neither did he have the habit of meeting with diplomats especially with foreign diplomats during the time of occupation when he had millions of dollars of bounty on his head.”

According to the group “It is plausible that this diplomat has made such assertions for his own fame or that he was duped by some individual.”

This comes as Taliban’s top commander Mullah Mansoor Dadullah confirmed earlier in August last year that Mullah Omar did not die naturally but was assassinated, confirming the reports suggesting Mullah Omar was mysteriously killed in April 2013 in a hospital in Karachi city of Pakistan.

Mansoor Dadullah is the brother of the former senior Taliban commander Mullah Dadullah who was actively operating in southern Helmand province before he was killed during an operation in Helmand province in 2007.

The Afghan Intelligence – National Directorate of Security (NDS) earlier said Monday the Taliban supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar was mysteriously killed in a hospital in Karachi city of Pakistan.

Mullah Omar’s death was first confirmed by a splinter group of the Taliban – Afghanistan Islamic Movement Fidai Mahaz, which claimed that he was assassinated Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansoor and Gull Agha.

The group’s spokesman Qari Hamza said last year Mullah Omar was killed two years ago in the month of July.

