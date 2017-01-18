MUDH officials hold blood donation for Afghan forces, recent terror attacks

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 12:54 pm

A blood donation campaign was held in the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing to help the victims of the recent terrorist attacks.

The campaign was also held to offer a Resolute Support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi participated in the campaign along with the other high level officials of the Ministry.

Minister Naderi said the main objective of the campaig was to show a Resolute Support to the Afghan forces and assist those injured in Kabul, Kandahar, and Helmand attacks.

Calling blood donation a humanitarian and Islamic obligation, Minister Naderi emphasized that each and every citizen of the country should participate in campaigns to donate blood.

Afghanistan was rocked by a series of deadly attacks last week as the Taliban group unleashed it’s major attacks in key cities of the country including Kabul.

At least 38 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in Kabul attack which was carried out in the form of a coordinated bombing close to the Afghan parliament building.

Around 12 others including 5 UAE diplomats and several other Afghan officials were killed after explosives planted in government’s gueshouse was detonated over a week ago.

The UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan and Kandahar governor were also wounded in the attack for which no group has so far claimed responsibility.

